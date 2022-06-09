

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will travel to Europe later this month to attend two important global summits.



He will be in Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 25 to attend the G7 Leaders' Summit.



'The G7 leaders will discuss a range of the most pressing global issues, including the G7's unwavering support for a democratic, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine, economic and democratic resilience, tackling the climate crisis, development infrastructure, global health security, and the food and energy crisis caused by Russia's war of aggression,' the White House said in a press release detailing the President's tour itinerary.



On June 28, Biden will travel to Spain's capital Madrid for the 2022 NATO Summit. Allied leaders will endorse a new Strategic Concept to guide NATO's transformation over the next decade, according to the White House. It includes strengthening deterrence and defense, building resilience against transnational threats such as cyber and climate, and deepening partnerships with democratic partners in Europe and Asia in order to strengthen the rules-based international order.







