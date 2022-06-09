

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spirit Halloween has issued a recall of about 12,400 black light fixtures due to fire and burn hazards.



According to a statement from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bulb in the fixture can pop, flash and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. The company said it has received seven reports of bulbs popping, flashing, and catching on fire or smoking, including one mild burn injury.



The recall involves a four-foot Spirit Black Light Fixture & Bulb. The light's housing is black and has a 48-inch black light bulb. A date code 2021/06 is printed on the bottom of the unit. The Model number LT-B48P and SKU number 01536721 is printed on the packaging.



The recalled products were sold at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide and online from August 2021 through November 2021 for about $35.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled black light fixtures and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. The consumers are required to take a picture of the date code and send it to the firm. They will then receive a full refund and instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the product.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de