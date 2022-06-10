

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday amid growth worries after China said it would reimpose Covid-19 lockdowns in eight out of 16 of Shanghai's districts. Parts of Beijing have also reimposed some restrictions.



A cautious undertone prevailed after a hawkish ECB pushed global bond yields higher.



The European Central Bank said on Thursday it would end its massive bond-buying stimulus by the end of June and begin hiking interest rates on July 21 for the first time in 11 years, followed by another hike in September.



Investors now await the release of U.S. consumer inflation data later in the day that could influence the Federal Reserve's rate-hike roadmap for fighting inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 72 points, or 1.1 percent, to 6,286 after declining 1.4 percent the previous day.







