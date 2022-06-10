

- BARCLAYS RAISES TATE & LYLE PRICE TARGET TO 980 (940) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS FERGUSON PRICE TARGET TO 11400 (14000) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS GRAFTON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1300 (1430) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG CUTS TRAVIS PERKINS TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 1380 (1800) PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS VOLUTION GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 550 (630) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS JD SPORTS PRICE TARGET TO 200 (260) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - HSBC REINITIATES HOMESERVE WITH 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES CUTS HALMA PRICE TARGET TO 1960 (2200) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES CUTS ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 370 (600) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES COUNTRYSIDE TO 'NEUTRAL' (UNDERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 295 (240) PENCE - JPMORGAN REINITIATES WORKSPACE WITH 'NEUTRAL' - PRICE TARGET 870 PENCE - UBS CUTS AVEVA GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2725 (2750) PENCE - 'BUY'



