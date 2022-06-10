

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Covestro (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK) said Markus Steilemann will remain CEO for a further five years. The Supervisory Board has prematurely extended his contract, which runs until May 2023, until May 31, 2028. Steilemann has been a member of the Covestro Board of Management since September 2015 and CEO since June 2018.



Richard Pott, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Covestro AG, said: 'By extending his mandate ahead of schedule, we are emphasizing our confidence in Mr. Steilemann to successfully continue the transformation Covestro has begun to become fully circular.'







