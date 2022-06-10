

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine has imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and top Kremlin officials.



The sanctions, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, targets Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his deputies, all ministers, and Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev.



A presidential decree signed by Zelensky blocks the assets of the designated individuals and bans their entry into Ukraine.



The sanctions also cancel or suspend the licenses and permits of the targeted persons.



Meanwhlie, Valentyn Reznichenko, head of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region military administration, said that dozens of civilians were killed as Russian military shelled civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenodolsk and Shyrokiv.



Five people were killed and 14 were injured in Russian attacks in Kharkiv.



Ukrainian forces are fighting a fierce battle for the key eastern city of Severodonetsk. The city is now mostly under the control of the Russian forces.



Zelensky said Ukrainian forces are holding on to key frontline cities in Donbas.



'Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, and other cities in Donbas, which the occupiers now consider key targets, are holding on,' he said in an address to the nation Thursday night.







