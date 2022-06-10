

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production declined for the first time in three months in April, due to sharp falls in output from the mining and quarrying and power sectors, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell 4.5 percent year-over-year in April, in contrast to an 8.1 percent surge in the previous month.



Mining and quarrying output alone plunged 21.7 percent in April from a year ago, and that of electricity supply logged a marked decrease of 19.7 percent. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector declined moderately by 0.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 9.1 percent from March, when it grew 9.3 percent. It was also the first fall in three months.







