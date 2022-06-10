

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brompton Bicycle has recalled about 2,230 foldable electric bicycles due to risk of crash and injury.



According to a statement from Consumer Product Safety Commission, the mudguard is positioned too close to the front wheel which can cause the wheel to lock up leading to sudden deceleration of the bike if an object gets caught between the mudguard and front tire, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.



The company said it has received 10 reports of faulty mudguards causing the bikes to crash, resulting in nine reports of injuries, including head and facial impact, broken bones, shoulder dislocation, bruising, and chipped teeth and two reports of hospitalizations.



The recall involves Brompton foldable electric bicycles with 16-inch wheels, sold in black, white, bolt lacquer, Turkish green, and white/gold colors. The recalled models include the Brompton Electric M2L, H2L, M6L, and H6L which are printed on the bicycles name plate.



The recalled cycles were sold at Brompton bicycle retailers and online from May 2019 through March 2022 for between $3,500 and $3,800.







