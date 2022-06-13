

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Monday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK monthly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to grow marginally by 0.1 percent on month in April, reversing the 0.1 percent fall in March.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it held steady against the greenback and the franc, it recovered against the yen and the euro.



The pound was worth 165.79 against the yen, 1.2291 against the greenback, 0.8536 against the euro and 1.2153 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de