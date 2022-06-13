

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said on Monday that it has received an order to supply 105 MW turbines for Krivaca, the first wind farm in eastern Serbia. The new order allows the firm to enter Serbian market for the first time.



Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group: 'We are pleased to take this first step into the very promising Serbian market with the Krivaca project. We are highly motivated in starting our collaboration with the Serbian MK Group and the Slovenian ALFI Green and look forward to supporting them in their sustainable electricity production with our technology.'



The financial terms of the deal, which also includes a premium service contract for the turbines covering a period of 25 years, were not disclosed.



The project will receive 22 N149/4.X turbines from the Delta4000 series of Nordex in spring 2023.



The wind farm was developed by the Austrian wind farm developer Ivicom. It will be operated by the Serbian MK Group and the Slovenian ALFI Green Energy Fund in the future.



Following the commissioning, expected at the end of 2023, Krivaca is expected to generate 310 GWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to around one percent of Serbia's electricity consumption.







