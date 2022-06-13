

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF)m on Monday said data from the Phase 3 VAT02 Cohort 2 study showed that its next-generation Covid-19 booster vaccine candidate, which is being developed in partnership with GSK, induced strong immune response against variants of concern, including Omicron in previously-vaccinated adults.



In the study, Sanofi-GSK next-generation Covid-19 vaccine candidate generated 15-fold increase in antibody titers against D614 parent virus, 30-fold increase against Beta strain, and 40-fold increase against OmicronBA.1 in adults previously primed with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, the company said.



The Sanofi-GSK next-generation booster candidate, which is modelled on the Beta variant antigen and including GSK's pandemic adjuvant, generated double the number of neutralizing antibodies against OmicronBA.1and BA.2 compared to the D614-based (original parent virus) booster, Sanofi added.



Results from another study named COVIBOOST VAT013 showed that following primary vaccination with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine, the Sanofi-GSK next-generation booster candidate generated a higher immune response than Pfizer-BioNTech's booster or the Sanofi-GSK first-generation booster.







