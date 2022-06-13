Anzeige
Montag, 13.06.2022
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
WKN: A1JBD1 ISIN: US74340W1036 Ticker-Symbol: POJN 
Tradegate
13.06.22
15:12 Uhr
105,50 Euro
-5,90
-5,30 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
PROLOGIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROLOGIS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,00105,5215:14
104,96105,4815:14
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DUKE REALTY
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION48,400+2,11 %
PROLOGIS INC105,50-5,30 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.