

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Beverage giant Coca-Cola (KO) is teaming up with Brown-Forman, the distiller of Jack Daniel's, to make a cocktail of coke and the Tennessee whiskey.



Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola RTD, inspired by the classic bar cocktail, will be made with Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola. The beverage will be available in markets around the world, with initial launch planned for Mexico in late 2022.



'This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,' said Lawson Whiting, CEO and President of Brown-Forman Corporation, the largest American-owned spirit and wine company.



The can and packaging will include clear responsibility symbols stating that it is to be enjoyed only by consumers of legal drinking age. The global benchmark for alcohol beverage volume is 5% but will vary depending on the market. A zero sugar version of the beverage will also be available.



This will be the beverage giant's fourth new alcoholic drink in two years, but the first one under under its Coca Cola brand. The company has already partnered with Molson Coors Beverage on Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Constellation Brands on Fresca Mixed Cocktails.



Earlier this year, Coca Cola's rival Pepsi also teamed up with Sam Adams brewer Boston Beer to launch Hard Mtn Dew, a sugar-free canned cocktail with 5% alcohol by volume.







