

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc (AHT.L), a British industrial equipment rental company, on Tuesday reported that its fourth-quarter profit before taxation climbed 26 percent to $386 million from last year's $306 million.



Earnings per share grew 32 percent to 66.5 US cents from 50.5 US cents last year.



Adjusted profit before taxation was $418 million, compared to $326 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 72.0 US cents, compared to prior year's 54.0 US cents.



Revenue improved 19 percent to $2.08 billion from last year's $1.76 billion. Rental revenue improved 24 percent to $1.88 billion.



Further, the company's Board of directors proposed a final dividend of 67.5¢, making 80.0¢ for the full year, up from 58.0¢ last year.



Looking ahead, the company said, 'The new financial year has started well and the business has clear momentum.... The Board looks to the future with confidence.'







