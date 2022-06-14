

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bunzl Plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L), a British distribution and outsourcing firm, said on Tuesday that it has entered into a deal to buy German cleaning and hygiene business Hygi.de.



The Financial terms of the both transactions were not disclosed.



The acquirer said that the acquisition of Hygi.de materially increases Bunzl's presence in the German market and is well positioned for continued expansion.



Hygi.de had generated revenues of 107 million euros in 2021.



In addition, it has also announced the completion of the acquisition of USL, a distributer of medical consumables business in New Zealand.



The acquisition was completed earlier this month, which further complements Bunzl's growing presence in New Zealand and the healthcare sector across the region.



USL had reported revenues of NZD 114 million in 2021.



Frank van Zanten, CEO of Bunzl, said: '.These acquisitions highlight Bunzl's continued consolidation opportunity, which is supported by the strength of our balance sheet and an active pipeline.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BUNZL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de