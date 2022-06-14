

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L), on Tuesday, reported strong sales demand in the period, with an average of 253 reservations per week, an increase of 5.9% compared to the prior year period.



As announced at the Interim Results, the company has increased the interim dividend to 45.0p per share, versus 35.0p in 2021 and nil dividend in 2020. The dividend will be paid on Friday 1 July 2022.



Consistent with previous guidance, Bellway expects housing completions for the full year to grow by around 10% to more than 11,100 homes at an anticipated average selling price in excess of £305,000. The underlying operating margin is expected to be around 18.5%.



In addition, the Board still expects the Group to deliver further volume growth, in financial year 2023, to an annual output of around 12,200 homes.



Jason Honeyman, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Bellway has delivered another strong trading performance and despite the wider macroeconomic uncertainty, the Group continues to perform well. Demand is strong, reservations are ahead of last year and our order book remains substantial. Customer satisfaction is high and we enjoy continued success as a five-star5 homebuilder, as recognised in the HBF's Customer Satisfaction survey.'







