

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) said its board has received a non-binding proposal letter from Harold Hamm, on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm Trust and certain trusts established for the benefit of Hamm's family members, to acquire for cash all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Continental. The Hamm Family's proposal is valued at $70.00 per share. The Hamm Family collectively holds approximately 83% of the total outstanding shares of common stock.



The Board plans to establish a special committee consisting of independent directors of the Board to consider the proposal.







