

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI), an equipment rental firm, said on Tuesday that its Chief Financial Officer Jessica Graziano will leave the company on July 29, to pursue another opportunity.



Subsequently, the company has named Ted Grace as finance chief on interim basis.



Grace joined United Rentals in 2016 as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, and has been an integral leader across all aspects of the finance function during his tenure.



Grace will continue to be the primary investor contact as interim CFO and will serve in this dual role.



United Rentals also said that it has started a hunt for a suitable candidate to succeed Graziano.







