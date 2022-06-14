

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America (BAC) said it has committed $40 million in low-cost, long-term capital to finance the development and expansion of community health care centers and other primary care facilities across the U.S. The company will partner with non-profit community development financial institutions to distribute the funding. Also, Bank of America will provide $100,000 in philanthropic grants.



The company noted that, of the $40 million commitment, $10 million will go to additional CDFIs to encourage others to enter the space of financing the development of primary care facilities.







