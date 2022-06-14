

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The Summit of the Americas Agriculture Producers has agreed to take near-term actions to strengthen global food security.



'We, as major producers and exporters of food and other agricultural inputs affirm the need to take near-term actions with the goal of stabilizing food prices and sustainably maximizing agricultural yields as well as building more resilient, safe, and sustainable global food systems for the future,' says a joint declaration issued by Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States after the summit.



More than 80 countries endorsed the Roadmap for Global Food Security Call to Action released at the U.S.-chaired Global Food Security Ministerial Meeting held at the United Nations on May 18.



The war in Ukraine has led to supply disruptions in grain, corn, cooking oil, and key agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizer, and refined fuels.



The five countries said that they plan to promote best practices to boost crop yields, agricultural production, and trade. They intend to work with farmers around the world to take steps to improve sustainable crop yields and enhance sustainable agricultural production.







