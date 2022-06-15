

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread (WTB.L) said the strength of Premier Inn's recovery in the UK continues to be ahead of expectations with a particularly strong first quarter performance that is well ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Premier Inn UK total accommodation sales were 27.2 percentage points ahead of the market.



First-quarter total like-for-like sales growth was 286.0% from last year. Total UK accommodation sales were 235.6% ahead from last year. UK like-for-like accommodation sales were up 221.6%.



'This impressive first quarter performance together with improved visibility into second quarter, gives us increased confidence in delivering a strong first half and remaining ahead of the market for the rest of the year,' Alison Brittain, CEO, said.



The Group has signed a new 775 million pounds revolving credit facility, replacing the previous 850 million pounds facility that was due to expire in September 2023.







