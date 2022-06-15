

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.40 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Revlon, Inc. (REV) is up over 21% at $2.27 Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) is up over 15% at $9.14 VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) is up over 15% at $2.27 Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (VORB) is up over 14% at $2.98 Gogoro Inc. (GGR) is up over 13% at $5.19 Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE) is up over 11% at $11.11 374Water Inc. Common Stock (SCWO) is up over 11% at $3.57 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is up over 8% at $23.04 ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is up over 8% at $4.80 Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is up over 8% at $3.70 Invitae Corporation (NVTA) is up over 7% at $2.38 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 7% at $2.04 Incyte Corporation (INCY) is up over 6% at $70.80



In the Red



Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is down over 13% at $2.29 Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) is down over 11% at $24.95 Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 11% at $13.92 IronNet, Inc. (IRNT) is down over 10% at $2.29 Planet Labs PBC (PL) is down over 8% at $4.69 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is down over 7% at $145.50 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 7% at $5.44 Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is down over 5% at $2.80







