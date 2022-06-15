

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. import and export prices and retail sales for May are due at 8:30 am ET Wednesday. Ahead of these data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the currency recovered against the euro and the franc, it dropped against the pound. Against the yen, it was steady.



The greenback was worth 134.72 against the yen, 1.0435 against the euro, 1.2078 against the pound and 1.0004 against the franc at 8:25 am ET.







