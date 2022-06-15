

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate declined for the third straight month in April, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 12.5 percent in April from an upwardly revised 12.6 percent in March. The unemployment rate dropped for the third consecutive month.



In the same month last year, the jobless rate stood at 17.2 percent.



The number of unemployed persons declined by 11,707 from the last month to 587,595 in April. At the same time, employment fell 41,072 to 4.123 million in April.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 slid to 30.6 percent from 47.8 percent in the same month last year.







