

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corporation (AA), a major aluminum producer, on Wednesday announced a $51 million plan to raise the production capacity of aluminum at its Mosjøen smelter in Norway by 14,000 metric tons per year or mtpy.



Alcoa's Mosjøen site currently has a nameplate capacity of 200,000 mtpy and the investment is expected to increase the existing capacity to 214,000 mtpy by the end of 2026.



John Slaven, Alcoa's Chief Operations Officer, said: '.Mosjøen is already a top-performing asset in Alcoa's global system, and this investment reflects its operational excellence, the dedication of our employees, and the strong support from our many customers and community stakeholders.'



Once the project gets completed, then it will allow Mosjøen to supply high-quality, low-carbon aluminum.



The Mosjøen smelter is run by renewable energy and produces rolling ingots and foundry alloys, including metal for Alcoa's SustanaTM line, a low-carbon product.







