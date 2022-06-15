STARSTIX, the Largest Provider of Grocery Checkout Lane Dividers Nationwide, Now in 6000 stores

With 800 Additional Stores, STARSTIX Offers More OOH Advertising Options for Businesses To Target Their Audience

VENTURA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2022 / STARSTIX , already the largest provider of grocery checkout lane dividers nationwide and an industry leader in local grocery store advertising for nearly 40 years, adds an additional 800 stores to their ever-expanding inventory, now servicing 6000 stores.

Advertising in the community's hub, the supermarket, establishes and builds trust with consumers. STARSTIX Checkout Lane Dividers are interacted with and seen by thousands of consumers weekly, with the average shopper visiting the grocery store 2-3x/week. This type of branding builds TOMA - Top of Mind Awareness. The consumer may not need their house sold right now, or their dishwasher repaired or tutoring services for their child yet, but when they do, they will remember that business they saw weekly in their grocery store.

STARSTIX works with all types and sizes of businesses from local to regional to national and businesses can choose their stores by state, region, city, zip code or even by street corner. One of the biggest perks of the program is exclusivity; only one advertiser is featured on every single checkout lane divider in the store.

With STARSTIX, businesses get to choose the store(s) that are right for them. A Realtor, for example, may choose a grocery store or even multiple stores within a certain mile radius of the area they farm. "National and regional clients choose stores all over the country, while our local businesses have the ability to select just 1 or 2 stores in the neighborhood that target their current and potential customers," said Keith H. Sonne, Executive Vice President of STARSTIX.

To contact STARSTIX about rates and availability, please visit www.STARSTIX.com or call 623-748-1953.

About STARSTIX

As the founder and industry leader of grocery store advertising for nearly 40 years, we help local businesses achieve their growth potential through consumer brand awareness with high-quality, in-store brand advertising initiatives, and online brand exposure through our digital platforms and industry-leading customer satisfaction.

STARSTIX helps to create custom-designed campaigns to reach the business' target audience, attracting new customers while reminding their existing ones they are still there.

For more information about STARSTIX, please visit www.STARSTIX.com . For media inquiries, please call 866-767-3238, ext. 361.

SOURCE: STARSTIX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/705119/STARSTIX-the-Largest-Provider-of-Grocery-Checkout-Lane-Dividers-Nationwide-Now-in-6000-stores