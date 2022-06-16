

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss National Bank's monetary policy announcement will be out at 3:30 am ET. Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain policy rate at -0.75 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the euro and the pound, it held steady against the yen. Against the greenback, it dropped.



The franc was worth 134.87 against the yen, 1.0380 against the euro, 1.2066 against the pound and 0.9980 against the greenback at 3:25 am ET.







