

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group PLC (HFD), a retailer of motoring and cycling products, on Thursday reported profit before tax of 96.6 million pounds for the full year, compared with 64.5 million pounds a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax declined to 89.8 million pounds from 99.5 million pounds in the previous year.



Profit for the full year rose to 77.7 million pounds or 36.4p per share from 53.2 million pounds or 26.4p per share last year.



Underlying profit was 72.6 million pounds or 34p per share compared with 82.1 million pounds or 40.7p per share last year.



Revenue for the year increased to 1.369 billion pounds from 1.292 billion pounds last year.



Additionally, the company has proposed final dividend of 6p per share to be paid on 16 September, to stockholders on record as on 12 August.



Looking forward, Halfords expects underlying profit before tax to be in the range of 65 million pounds to 75 million pounds for fiscal 2023.



