

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Group (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), a French food retailer, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with Gorilla, an on-demand grocery delivery company, to extend their partnership for the Frichti, a French groceries platform.



The partnership is expected to be finalized by the end of first-half of 2022.



With this move, which extends the deal entered into by the both parties in 2021, Frichti will be able to distribute national brand products and Monoprix brand products shortly.



Through the partnership, which follows Gorillas' acquisition of Frichti, Casino Group plans to strengthen the ties between Frichti and Monoprix, a French retailer. As a result, Casino Group will become directly involved in Frichti's value creation through its stake in the company's capital.



The customers shopping with Frichti and Gorillas will now be able to access Monoprix products also.







