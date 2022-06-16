

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 16.06.2022 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS SYNTHOMER TO 'EQUAL WEIGHT' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 323 (420) PENCE - BARCLAYS RAISES VICTREX TO 'OVERWEIGHT' (EQUAL WEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 2200 (2060) PENCE - BERENBERG CUTS DISCOVERIE PRICE TARGET TO 920 (1150) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC CUTS ROYAL MAIL PRICE TARGET TO 604 (667) PENCE - 'BUY' - HSBC RAISES WH SMITH PRICE TARGET TO 1885 (1800) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS BOOHOO PRICE TARGET TO 120 (140) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS TI FLUIDS PRICE TARGET TO 185 (195) PENCE - 'HOLD' - PEEL HUNT CUTS FRESNILLO TO 'ADD' - PEEL HUNT RAISES HOCHSCHILD MINING TO 'BUY' - SOCGEN CUTS FERGUSON PRICE TARGET TO 14500 (19000) PENCE - 'BUY' - SOCGEN CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 2790 (3620) PENCE - 'HOLD'



