

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) -



In the Green



Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (HSCS) is up over 87% at $3.18 Senti Biosciences, Inc. (SNTI) is up over 19% at $2.45 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 17% at $12.85 W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is up over 9% at $8.00 Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) is up over 8% at $33.75



In the Red



Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) is down over 27% at $1.99 AC Immune SA (ACIU) is down over 15% at $2.42 Quantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT) is down over 9% at $2.36 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is down over 8% at $20.78 Eros Media World Plc (EMWP) is down over 8% at $2.36 Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 7% at $14.75 Tremor International Ltd (TRMR) is down over 7% at $8.61







