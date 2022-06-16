

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its investor conference later on Thursday, ITT Inc. (ITT) announced long-term financial targets, which comprise 5 to 7 percent revenue growth, 20 percent adjusted segment operating margin, over 10 percent adjusted earnings per share growth, and a free cash flow margin range of 11 percent to 13 percent, all based on actual results for the year-ending December 31, 2021.







