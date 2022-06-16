

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit increased notably in April from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 6.4 billion in April from EUR 1.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 4.6 billion.



Exports surged 21.2 percent year-over-year in April to EUR 31.3 billion. Imports grew at a much faster rate of 38.9 percent to EUR 37.7 billion.



On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 5.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, in April.



During the first four months of this year, the total trade deficit of the country stood at EUR 21.8 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 4.6 billion in the same period last year.







