

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian Energy company Equinor ASA (EQNR) on Thursday announced an agreement with Centrica for additional gas supplies to the UK for the coming three winters.



The financial terms of the deal are not known yet.



As per the new agreement, Equinor will supply additional 1 billion cubic meters gas supplies per year to the British gas owner Centrica. This makes the total volume under contract above 10 billion cubic meters per year, Equinor said.



'This important agreement with Equinor both underpins vital domestic supplies and strengthens the strategic relationship between the UK and Norway', says Chris O'Shea, Centrica Group Chief Executive.







