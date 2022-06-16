

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, supermarket chain Kroger Co. (KR) raised its adjusted earnings and identical sales outlook for the full-year 2022.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.85 to $3.95 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 2.5 to 3.5 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.85 per share on total identical sales growth, without fuel, of 2.0 to 3.0 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.84 per share on revenues of $144.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.







