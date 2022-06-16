

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued four separate recalls of Acetaminophen, Aspirin and Ibuprofen due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement.



According to the regulator, the recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen, aspirin and ibuprofen, which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.



The recall involves Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen, 150 count bottles; Kroger Aspirin, 300 count bottles; Ibuprofen, 160 count bottles; Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225 count bottles; Kroger Arthritis Pain Acetaminophen, 225 count bottles.



Consumers have been asked to immediately store the recalled products in a safe location out of reach and sight of children. Further details can be found on CPSC website.







