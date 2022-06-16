

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Conglomerate Walt Disney's (DIS) Adventures by Disney has announced a new around-the-world trip for its deep-pocketed fans, with a starting cost of $109,995 per adult.



'Disney Parks Around The World -- A Private Jet Adventure' will take 75 Disney fans around the world in July 2023 for a 24-day trip. The trip which covers 6 countries, includes visits to all the 12 Disney theme parks worldwide, as well as 3 iconic landmarks: the Taj Mahal, Pyramids of Giza and Eiffel Tower.



According to a statement, the 'bucket list adventure' also includes a 'rare opportunity to be a guest at Summit Skywalker Ranch,' founded by 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas outside San Francisco.



'You'll travel in luxury via a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allows for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination. You'll also enjoy personal access to experts and staff, who provide fun and fact-filled stories enabling you to be immersed in every location you visit,' it adds.



The $109,995 per person price tag is based on two people sharing, with those who travel solo facing an additional surcharge of at least $10,995.







