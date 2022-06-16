

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sienhua Group has recalled about 580,000 WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic tower heaters due to fire and burn hazards.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission's statement, the ceramic tower heater's cord and plug can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.



The recall involves WarmWave and Hunter 18 inch 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heaters, under license to Sienhua Group (North America). The heaters are black with an automatic shutoff and two heat settings. The model number HPQ15G-M can be found on the silver ETL label on the bottom of the heater. The heaters are 18 inches tall.



The company said it received eight customer reports of fire at the plug or cord and dozens of customer reports of the plug or cord overheating. There have been no reports of injury or death and one report of minor property damage.



Customers have been asked to immediately stop using the recalled heaters, unplug the unit, and follow the instructions online at www.homeproductservice.com/recall on how to properly sever the electrical cord to make the unit unusable. They can then contact the distributor, Sienhua Group (North America), to receive a prorated refund.



The products were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, eBay, and other websites from September 2013 through February 2022 for about $30 to $40.







