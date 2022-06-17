

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz announced the European Medicines Agency has accepted the application for high concentration formulation 100 mg/mL of its biosimilar Hyrimoz for regulatory review. The company noted that, upon approval, the Hyrimoz citrate-free HCF would offer reduced injection volume and potentially decrease the number of injections required for patients who need 80 mg dosing.



The Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL was first approved by the European Commission in July 2018. Hyrimoz HCF will have the same auto injector as Hyrimoz 50 mg/mL, the company noted.







