

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday, a day after the Bank of England stuck to its gradual increases in interest rates and said it was ready to act 'forcefully' to stamp out dangers posed by rising inflationary pressures.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 62 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,107 after plunging 3.1 percent on Thursday.



Tesco shares were little changed. The retailer said it was seeing early indications of changing customer behavior due to pressure on households from soaring inflation.



Miner and trader Glencore rallied 2.4 percent after saying it was on track for a record full-year performance.



Media firm Future surged 6.2 percent after it has made an 'encouraging start' to the second half, supported by a return to audience growth.







