

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L), UK-based price comparison website, said Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Scilla Grimble, intends to step down, to take up a new role, and the same has been informed to the Board.



Meanwhile, the Group said, a search for new CFO is underway and a further announcement on succession will be made in due course and Scilla will remain as CFO to support a smooth transition into 2023.



Peter Duffy, CEO of Moneysupermarket Group, said, 'Scilla has made a significant contribution to the Group since 2019 and has been a valuable colleague to me since I became CEO in 2020. I am grateful for all she has done and wish her well in her new role.'







