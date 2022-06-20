

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 20.06.2022 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 1075 (1615) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 185 (225) PENCE - 'SELL' - BERENBERG CUTS ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 185 (225) PENCE - 'SELL' - BERNSTEIN RAISES NATIONAL GRID TARGET TO 1150 (1100) PENCE - 'MARKET-PERFORM' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 1450 (2850) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - GOLDMAN CUTS TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 310 (315) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS PENNON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 840 (900) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES CUTS UNITED UTILITIES PRICE TARGET TO 950 (1000) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES RAISES PETROFAC PRICE TARGET TO 160 (130) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN CUTS DELIVEROO TO 'UNDERWEIGHT' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 81 (94) PENCE - JPMORGAN RAISES GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 650 (630) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES HALMA PRICE TARGET TO 2435 (2415) PENCE - 'UNDERWEIGHT'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de