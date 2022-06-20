

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Freshpet Inc. is recalling a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe due to potential contamination with Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves the product in 4.5 lb. Bag with UPC code 627975011673, lot code 10/29/22 and sell by date of 10/29/22.



Freshpet had designated the affected single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks.



The lot may have sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia; and limited Target stores and other select retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia.



No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.



Salmonella is an organism that can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans, notably children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised, when handling contaminated products.



The food-born illness' symptoms in humans include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps. Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.



However, the company has not received any reports of illness or adverse reaction to date related to the affected product.



Pet parents with the recalled products are urged to stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately.



In similar recalls, J. M. Smucker Co. recently called back its JIF peanut butter due to the potential for salmonella contamination. Many other companies, who used JIF peanut butter as ingredient, also recalled their products.







