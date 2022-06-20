

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former guerrilla Gustavo Petro has won Colombia's presidential election by a slim majority in the run-off.



He is set to be sworn in as the Latin American country's first leftist leader, after winning more than 50 percent of the votes against 77-year-old entrepreneur Rodolfo Hernandez.



Petro's running mate Francia Marquez will become the first Afro-Colombian to be elected Colombia's Vice President.



Delivering his victory speech on Sunday, Petro offered to hold talks with Hernandez.



He promised to bring about change in the country that is passing through worse socioeconomic situation under President Ivan Duque.







