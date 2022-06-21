

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session as investors sought bargain after last week's steep decline.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 87 points, or 1.5 percent, to 6,007 after gaining 0.6 percent on Monday.



Danone was slightly higher on news that the food company will send about 750,000 cans of general infant formula to the United States to meet the ongoing supply shortage.



Industrial gas company Air Liquide jumped 3.4 percent. The company has signed its largest power purchase deal with Swedish utility Vattenfall.



Airbus shares gained about 1 percent after British airline EasyJet said it has exercised options to purchase 56 fuel-efficient single-aisle A320neo aircraft from the European aerospace giant.







