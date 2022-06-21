

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, President Joe Biden has named Marilynn Malerba as Treasurer of the United States. Malerba, who is the Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, will be the first Native American to hold the position.



The Treasurer of the United States directly oversees the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Fort Knox, and is a key liaison with the Federal Reserve. Chief Malerba will also serve as a senior advisor to the Secretary of the Treasury in the areas of community development and public engagement.



Marilynn Malerba is the Chief of the Mohegan Tribe, a lifetime appointment made by the Tribe's Council of Elders. She is the first female Chief in the Tribe's modern history.



Prior to becoming Chief, she served as Chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribal Council, and served in Tribal Government as Executive Director of Health and Human Services.



Malerba had a lengthy career as a registered nurse, ultimately serving as the Director of Cardiology and Pulmonary Services at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital. Additionally, Malerba currently serves as a member of the Treasury Tribal Advisory Committee.



This seven-member committee advises the Secretary of the Treasury on significant matters related to the taxation of Indians, the training of Internal Revenue Service field agents, and the provisions of training and technical assistance to Native American financial officers.



Malerba is also Chairwoman of the Tribal Self-Governance Advisory Committee of the Federal Indian Health Service (IHS), a member of the Justice Department's Tribal Nations Leadership Council, a member of the Tribal Advisory Committee for the National Institute of Health, and serves as the United South and Eastern Tribes Board of Directors Secretary.







