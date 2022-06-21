

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The AES Corporation (AES), a solar firm, on Tuesday said that it has formed the U.S. Solar Buyer Consortium with major solar companies including- Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables, and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI) to boost domestic solar industry growth.



The newly formed consortium is focused on purchasing over $6 billion of solar panels and is looking for manufacturers that are aligned with the its targets that can supply up to 7 GW of solar modules per year starting from 2024.



AES has a large backlog of solar projects in the U.S., including 3.4 GW of new projects coming online during the period from 2022 to 2025, out of a total backlog of 10.3 GW across all geographies and technologies.







