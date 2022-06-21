

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada new housing price index for May and retail sales for April are due at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Ahead of the data, the loonie showed mixed trading against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro and the greenback, it climbed against the aussie and the yen.



The loonie was worth 1.3671 against the euro, 105.14 against the yen, 0.9008 against the aussie and 1.2948 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.







