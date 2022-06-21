

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Health, a division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), announced Tuesday a new collaboration with Buckeye Health Plan to bring innovative health and wellness services to Medicaid members in five northeast Ohio neighborhood locations this summer.



Buckeye Health Plan, an Ohio managed care company, is the third payer to partner with Walgreens Health to launch Walgreens Health Corner locations.



With additional partners in California and New Jersey across commercial and Medicare plan patient populations respectively, Walgreens Health is now contracted to serve more than 2.27 million patients. By the end of 2022, the number of current Walgreens Health Corners will expand from 55 to approximately 100 locations, which include the additional five in Ohio.



Walgreens Health Corner locations will offer eligible Ohio Medicaid members access to an integrated healthcare experience led by Health Advisors, who are pharmacists or registered nurses.



Health Advisors will provide a range of health and clinical services that supplement care received from primary care physicians and specialists. Patient care services and associated outcomes will be shared with Buckeye Health Plan and additional patient care providers to support individualized, holistic care.



The collaboration between Walgreens Health and Buckeye Health Plan highlights Walgreens Boots Alliance's new vision to be the leading partner in reimagining local healthcare and wellbeing for all.



This new collaboration follows a successful Walgreens Pharmacy pilot program launched with Buckeye Health Plan in 2021 to support asthma and COPD patients as part of a multi-phased approach to support comprehensive expanded clinical services.







