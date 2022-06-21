Beverly, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 21, 2022) - Nonexomics has announced the launch of a new platform for shedding light on the dark genome. The dark genome refers to proteins and RNA that do not fit the current definition of genes. Many novel proteins in our dark genome could have mutations that might affect the development and progress of common diseases like cancer. Current drug targets include only 1.5% of our genome. The firm's platform has the potential to facilitate faster diagnosis of many common and rare diseases like cancer, kidney disease, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and cardiovascular issues.

NonExomics is engaged in research that involves the development of proprietary machine learning approaches to predict the structures of nonexomic proteins. Predicting their structures paves the way for identifying mutations that could potentially cause diseases.

Faster diagnosis has a significant impact on the quality of life and survival rates of patients who are diagnosed with conditions like cancer. According to figures from Cancer Research UK, almost 90% of lung cancer patients will survive for at least a year if their condition is diagnosed at the earliest stage. On the other hand, if it is diagnosed at the most advanced stage, this rate falls to about 20%. These figures highlight the importance of early diagnosis for increasing survival rates from diseases like cancer.

Using the latest AI-enabled techniques, NonExomics has identified biomarkers linked to more than 1365 diseases. Identification of these biomarkers is the first step in targeting them with appropriate therapeutic interventions. NonExomics has developed technology that leverages a combination of artificial intelligence, proteomics, transcriptomics, and genomics to scan carefully through the entire genome for proteins that could be linked to diseases. The start-up is one of the first firms in this space as no other firm has explored the dark genome for mutations that could contribute to conditions like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Sudhakaran Prabhakaran, the CEO and Co-founder of NonExomics, said, "We have used our proprietary platform to identify nonexomic disease-specific targets for as many as 750 rare diseases, 22 cancers, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia. Once we recognize that we know very little about the human genome, we understand the true potential of our research. Understanding the genetic element of diseases paves the way for proper diagnosis and treatment. We are proud to be part of the effort to improve healthcare globally by facilitating better diagnosis of diseases."

Media Contact:

Name: Dr. Sudhakaran Prabhakaran

Email: sudhakaran.prabakaran@nonexomics.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128477